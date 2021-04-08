US based Zambian academician Henry Kyambalesa says Parliament should consider amending the current Electoral Code of Conduct by prohibiting political parties from offering gifts or making donations to citizens during any year when general elections are scheduled to be held. And Kyambalesa has implored citizens to avoid being hoodwinked by gifts and donations being ‘showered’ on them when they cast their votes on August 12, 2021. In a statement, Kyambalesa stated that the country had never witnessed a period when donations and gift-giving by politicians were as prevalent and unchallenged...



