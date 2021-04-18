HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says a total of 1,316 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. And Dr Chanda says the country has recorded 74 COVID-19 cases and one death. In a statement, Sunday, Dr Chanda said 29 per cent of those that received the vaccination were healthcare workers. “Following the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination programme last week, the roll out is at full speed. Yesterday, (Saturday) a total of 610 individuals received the COVID-19 vaccine bringing the cumulative number of vaccinated persons to 1,316. Of the vaccinated so...
