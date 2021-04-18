HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says a total of 1,316 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. And Dr Chanda says the country has recorded 74 COVID-19 cases and one death. In a statement, Sunday, Dr Chanda said 29 per cent of those that received the vaccination were healthcare workers. “Following the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination programme last week, the roll out is at full speed. Yesterday, (Saturday) a total of 610 individuals received the COVID-19 vaccine bringing the cumulative number of vaccinated persons to 1,316. Of the vaccinated so...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.