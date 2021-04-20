PROFESSOR Muna Ndulo says persons perceived to be opponents of the government in Zambia are brutally assaulted, and their meetings disrupted without any action being taken. In an article titled “Political violence in Zambia and the police. A tale of a weaponised and politicised police service”, Professor Ndulo said those that perpetrated the violence publicly stated their intentions to harm their opponents without attracting any sanction from the police whatsoever. “In last five years, Zambia has witnessed escalating levels of political violence. The violence is typically perpetrated against those expressing...



