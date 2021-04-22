NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili has described the move by Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda to name a newly constructed police station after him as “childish”. On Sunday, Chanda commissioned a newly constructed police station in Luanshya and named it ‘Nathan Chanda Police Station’. But in an interview, Kambwili said Chanda’s move was wrong as there was a procedure which needed to be followed before naming infrastructure. “I have built so much infrastructure in Luanshya, none of them was named after myself. To me that is desperation and childish....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.