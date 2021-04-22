UPND vice-president Mutale Nalumango says no amount intimidation will prevent UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema from contesting this year’s general elections. In an interview, Wednesday, Nalumango said it was unfortunate that government institutions were being used to intimidate Hichilema and the UPND by digging out cases relating to negotiations between individuals. She added that the ruling party was scared of Hichilema that it was trying to find every means possible to try and keep him from being on the ballot. “It doesn’t confirm anything else but persecution and fear from those...



