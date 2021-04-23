Democratic Party (DP) leader Harry Kalaba interacts with youths who paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Lusaka on March 11, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba says the ruling party is scared of losing the August election and has now resolved to instil fear in opposition leaders and their supporters. Commenting on the arrest of Chief Mukuni’s wife Veronica Mwanakasale Mukuni and the detention of Choma UPND Mayor Javan Simoloka and his Mazabuka counterpart Vincent Lilanda, Kalaba said the arrests were politically motivated to instil fear in the opposition. He appealed to the PF leadership to be civil in the way they proceeded with the governance of the nation in the...