PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has reiterated that Zambians should only expect “more money in their pockets” when they work hard. And President Lungu has called on the Church to continue providing counsel to his government and those in the opposition prior, during and after the August 12, elections. The President was speaking when he officiated at the commissioning of the Bishop John Osmer’s house of the Anglican Diocese in Chipata, Eastern Province. President Lungu hoped that the Church would continue to lead the nation in prayers for peaceful and fair elections....



