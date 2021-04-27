HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has disclosed that Malaria cases in the country have increased from 5.3 million in 2019 to 7.6 million. And Dr Chanda says the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Speaking when he officiated at the virtual commemoration of World Malaria day, Monday, Dr Chanda said the increase in Malaria cases could not be allowed to continue. “In 2020, the region witnessed an increase in Malaria cases and Zambia was not spared. As a country we had...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.