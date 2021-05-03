PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says those who don’t give credit for the development brought by his government are wicked. Speaking when he officially opened the Long Acre’s fly over bridge, Friday, President Lungu said his government had demonstrated consistency and commitment in making the lives of Zambians better without leaving anyone behind. He said this was evident from the number of projects being completed countrywide as well as those that were in progress. “I am so delighted to be commissioning the fourth flyover bridge under the Lusaka decongestion project. Barely a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.