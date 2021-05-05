MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Service Kennedy Malama says the country has passed the 50, 000 threshold of people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine. And Malama has assured the general public that the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be available in the country and that members of the public should not be concerned. Speaking during the Covid-19 update, Tuesday, Malama said 51, 784 persons had been vaccinated against covid-19 since the launch of the program on 14 April 2021. “In the last 24 hours, Zambia...
