ARCHBISHOP Telesphore Mpundu says the lining up of residents for food is a writing on the wall that government has failed to lead the people. On Tuesday, hundreds of citizens lined up for mealie meal at the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) offices in Lusaka. But in an interview, Archbishop Mpundu said the same was happening because those elected to lead the people had failed the nation and collapsed the economy. “It is happening because those we have elected to lead us have failed the nation. They have collapsed...



