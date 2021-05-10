MINISTRY of National Development Planning permanent secretary Chola Chabala has expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming submissions from various stakeholders during the consultation on formulation of the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP). Speaking when he chaired the consultative meeting, Chabala told the participants that the National Planning and Budgeting Act No. 1 of 2020 provides that formulation of a successor national plan should commence two years prior to expiry of the current plan. According to a statement issued by Ministry of National Development Planning spokesperson Chibaula Silwamba, Friday, the PS was...



