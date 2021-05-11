PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he looks forward to his contract renewal in the upcoming general elections. The President says the Kazungula Bridge will be operating up to 22:00hrs. Speaking when he officiated the launch of the Kazungula bridge, President Lungu said the Bridge was a significant milestone in the bilateral, regional and continental cooperation among African countries. “In Africa there is a propensity to celebrate with members and even to mourn with members. So those who are not invited are welcome. Including my party officials, I see that you are...



