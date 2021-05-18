Patriots for Economic Progress party leader Sean Tembo filling in his nomination paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PATRIOTIC Front, Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) and Third liberation Movement parties successfully filed in their nominations yesterday. And the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says People’s Alliance for Change and UNIP asked to reschedule their dates for filing in nominations. Meanwhile, Third Liberation Movement president Enoch Tonga and his running mate Bright Chomba took about two hours to bring the required documents, claiming that they were not informed by the Commission. Speaking after he successfully filed in his nominations, Tonga said he would ensure that there was a non-bailable...