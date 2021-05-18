President Edgar Lungu with his running mate shortly after successfully filling in their nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday unveiled Professor Nkandu Luo as his running mate ahead of the August elections, bragging that he had made a great choice by appointing someone who was feared by many because of her intelligence. And Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ ) chairperson Justice Esau Chulu says President Edgar Lungu and Professor Nkandu Luo have validly been nominated as presidential candidate and running mate of the Patriotic Front respectively. Speaking after he successfully filed his nomination papers, President Lungu said he was happy with his choice of the...