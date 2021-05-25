Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka says the non-delivery of drugs and medical supplies worth over K166 million dispatched from Medical Stores Limited, is not only scandalous but criminal. And Lifuka says the Ministry of Health needs decisive leadership to bring such criminality to a halt and introduce a comprehensive reform process in order to get to the bottom of the malady that has afflicted it. Lifuka was commenting on a Ministry of Health audit for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 which revealed that drugs and medical supplies costing over...