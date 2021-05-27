William Harrington making a contribution during a public discussion on Bill 10 organized by News Diggers! Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PEOPLE’s Alliance for Change vice-president William Harrington has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to take special interest in the declaration by the PF that President Edgar Lungu has already won the August polls. In an interview, Harrington said the declaration being made by the PF was a recipe for dispute and election petition, which must be avoided by all means. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) must take a special interest in the declaration by the Patriotic Front (PF) that the August elections are just a formality...