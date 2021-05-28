Patriotic Front (PF) deputy media director Antonio Mwanza speaks at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) at Southern Sun Hotel on September 11, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza says party members who will defy President Edgar Lungu’s directive that PF will not be holding public rallies owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, will face disciplinary action. In an interview, Mwanza said the banning of public rallies by the PF was real. He further stated that the statement by Transparency International Zambia describing the PF ban on rallies as a cosmetic one, was mischievous. “First of all, I want to say that the banning of rallies by PF is not purported, it’s real. And the...