Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Dr Chisela Chileshe when he appeared before the Parliamentary Public Committee at Parliament building in Lusaka on January 12, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Prisons Act allows the President to release inmates serving a life sentence so that they can spend some time away from confinement, says Zambia Correctional Services (ZCS) Commissioner General Dr Chisela Chileshe. Prisoners in Zambia will be voting for the first time during the August 12 general elections and some stakeholders have expressed concern that manoeuvres to give inmates incentives would influence their decisions. But, Dr Chileshe explained to News Diggers in an interview that the provisions in the law could be invoked by the President at any time....