Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja during the launch of the 2016 general elections report at Lilayi police college in Lusaka on November 30, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed all political parties intending to hold rallies or public gatherings to seek certification from public health inspectors before notifying police of their intended activity. During the launch of the PF presidential campaign on Wednesday, President Edgar Lungu directed the police and Ministry of Health to ensure enforcement of the COVID-19 pandemic health regulations and guidelines without fear or favour. In a short statement, Thursday, Kanganja said approval of any public gathering by the police would be dependent on the certification and compliance...