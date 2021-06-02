President Edgar Lungu during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says COVID-19 is real, although some people think he is trying to restrict them from going round to campaign. Speaking when he met traditional leaders in Chishinga, Kawambwa District, President Lungu who spoke in Bemba said the country would find itself in a dire situation if people did not adhere to the COVID-19 health guidelines. (We know that we are holding elections on August 12 this year, I want to encourage you tell the people that the COVID-19 pandemic is real and a lot of people have...