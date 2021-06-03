IF Covid-19 cases escalate, we will recommend for stringent restrictions, lockdown, disaster declaration and suspension of elections, says the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI). Speaking at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) political parties Liaison Committee meeting, Wednesday, ZNPHI director Professor Victor Mukonka said if the COVID-19 cases increase, it would become impossible to hold elections because people would be required to stay home to stop the transmission. He however, added that the country could avoid reaching that level if people work together. “If we don’t adhere to the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.