President Edgar Lungu with Rainbow Party Wynter Kabimba during the ECZ summit at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on October 8, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

WYNTER Kabimba’s Rainbow Party and the Patriotic Front have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for purposes of working together to win this year’s general elections. And Rainbow Party deputy secretary general Robert Chikwetele says the party has decided to partner with PF as a change of government will spell doom and disaster for the country. Speaking during the signing of the MoU, Thursday, PF member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe said the fact that other parties were partnering with the PF showed President Lungu ’s commitment in working with...