POLICE spokesperson Esther Katongo says the continued clashes between the police and UPND is because the party is not following the lawful procedures. Speaking when she featured on Hot FM’s “Red Hot Breakfast Show”, Monday, Katongo said the UPND on the Copperbelt just “dump” their notifications at the police station without seeking guidance from the regulating officer. “What is happening based on what the Commissioner indicated, is that the UPND on the Copperbelt are just going to the police with notifications of course in written. Then they just dump that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.