HAKAINDE Hichilema says when the UPND Alliance forms government, the constitution will be amended to make sure that no President serves more than 10 years. Speaking during a press briefing, Saturday, Hichilema said he was duty bound to remove some lacunas in the Constitution, adding that once the “I want to commit to the people of Zambia that when this alliance forms government, God’s will, courtesy of the people of Zambia, one of the things we have to do for many reasons includes stopping the wastage of resources on by-elections...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.