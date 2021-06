President Edgar Lungu during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he will win the August polls not by 50% plus one, but by over 60 percent. And President Lungu says the people of Zambia have seen a lot of development under the Patriotic Front government, and as such, they have decided to vote the party back into power. Speaking when he featured on Breeze FM’s radio programme, Friday, President Lungu said he was confident that he would win the August polls. “When I came, we won by 27,000 votes in 2015 and in 2016, we got...