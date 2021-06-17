SECRETARY to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti says the country has recorded 3,026 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, making it the highest number since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago. And Dr Miti says pre-schools, primary and secondary schools will close for 21 days with immediate effect. Meanwhile, Dr Miti has announced that bars and night clubs will only operate between Friday and Sunday started from 18:00 hours and closing at 22:00 hours, while churches would only congregate twice a week...



