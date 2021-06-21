CHRISTIAN Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) has noted that actions by the police contributed to the limiting of campaign space for political parties and unequal playing field. And CCMG has proposed that when campaigns resume, political parties should revert to rallies rather than door to door and road show events. Speaking at a media briefing on the pre-election environment observation, CCMG steering committee chairperson Fr Emmanuel Chikoya said since the campaign period began, five party meetings were prevented or stopped by police for reasons that were not given. He added that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.