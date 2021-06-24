CHOMA Central aspiring candidates have expressed how they intend to transform the constituency if elected into office during this year’s general elections. One of the common challenges the aspiring candidates have promised to address is the current state of Choma General Hospital, which is the only highest level hospital in the provincial capital of Southern Province. UPND’s Cornelius Mweetwa who has served as a member of parliament in the area for 10 years has accused government of failing to officially commission the health facility into its general hospital status due...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.