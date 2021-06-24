THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has cancelled three Parliamentary elections and one ward election following the death of a candidate and resignations of three candidates. The three Parliamentary elections cancelled are Mandevu Constituency, following the death of Zambians United for Sustainable Development (ZUSD) parliamentary candidate Melody Musutu, Lusaka Central Constituency, following the resignation of Charity Lumpa, Mpulungu Constituency following the resignation of Democratic Party candidate Gilbert Bwali Musonda, and Kamakonde Ward following the resignation of Chewe Kateule. In a statement, Wednesday, ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said fresh...



