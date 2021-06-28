Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPARENCY International Reuben Lifuka says COVID-19 hotspots like Lusaka should be locked down to allow for fumigation of public places. And Lifuka says the first republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s funeral procession should have been rethought, adding that the founding president could have been mourned differently rather than the provincial tour of his body. In a write up to News Diggers! Lifuka called for the closure of churches, bars and taverns. “Government should also do the needful close the bars, taverns, night clubs and casinos for a short while people...