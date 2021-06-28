MAZABUKA Central UPND aspiring candidate Gary Nkombo says it is wishful thinking on the part of President Edgar Lungu to think that he can unconstitutionally continue to stay in office. Commenting on President Edgar Lungu’s remarks that Dr Kaunda told him that he could be President for ten years or more, Nkombo said Dr Kaunda in his correct frame of mind could not have encouraged a breakdown of the Constitution. He further urged the Head of State not to take advantage of the deceased. “The President must not take advantage...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.