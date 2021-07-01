THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has condemned PF member Chishimba Kambwili over his continued issuance of tribal remarks against the Tonga speaking people while campaigning for the ruling party. But PF national mobilisation committee chairperson Richard Musukwa says Kambwili knows the DNA of the UPND because he was once their member, hence he speaks from his relationship with them. Kambwili had been holding rallies while stressing that all Tonga’s in Zambia were supporting the opposition UPND. Reacting to the development in a statement, Wednesday, LAZ honorary secretary Sokwani Chilembo...



