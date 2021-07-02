FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye State Counsel has challenged the Ministry of Health to explain if there is a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country. In an interview, Mwenye said the process of administering the vaccine was badly managed. “The Government rolled out the AstraZeneca vaccine and some of us responded to that vaccination drive. According to the Ministry of Health in a statement issued in May, 2021, 228,000 doses of the vaccine were acquired and they suspended vaccination when 100,000 doses had been depleted. This means that as...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.