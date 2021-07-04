MINISTRY of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says schools will not re-open on 8th July 2021 as earlier announced because there has not been enough preparedness to that effect. Addressing the media, Saturday, Malupenga said a detailed assessment of all learning institutions would be conducted from 8th to 15th July, 2021 to further ascertain their readiness to re-open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Malupenga said preliminary assessments conducted on the readiness of the schools and higher learning institutions to re-open after 21 days of closure indicated that there...

