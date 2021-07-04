Pupils of Lusaka’s Chainama Special School wait to be addressed by their head teacher as schools open for the first term of 2021 under the new normal due to COVID 19 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says schools will not re-open on 8th July 2021 as earlier announced because there has not been enough preparedness to that effect. Addressing the media, Saturday, Malupenga said a detailed assessment of all learning institutions would be conducted from 8th to 15th July, 2021 to further ascertain their readiness to re-open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Malupenga said preliminary assessments conducted on the readiness of the schools and higher learning institutions to re-open after 21 days of closure indicated that there...