UPND running mate Mutale Nalumango during the filing in of the presidential paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND vice president Mutale Nalumango says Zambians have resolved to change government on August 12th, and the Opinion Poll carried by the The Political Science Association of Zambia will not affect their resolve. An opinion poll conducted by the association in five provinces has showed that PF Presidential candidate, Edgar Lungu, will win with 44.5 percent of votes, thereby causing an election rerun. The poll which was conducted in five provinces namely: Copperbelt, Luapula, Eastern, Southern and Western provinces, predicted that UPND candidate, Hakainde Hichilema, would trail Lungu with 30.33...