FIRST Republican president, His Excellency Dr Kenneth David Kaunda had strong systems in place that did not leave room for abuse of office and corruption, but nowadays what we see are efforts to weaken the systems for the few privileged to enrich themselves, says FIC Director General Mary Chirwa. Writing in her book of condolences, Chirwa stated: “To the First President: It is with deep sorrow that we mourn you our founding father. You fight against abuse of office and corruption was a cornerstone to the Zambian economy, and we...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.