ZAMBIAN Economist Trevor Simumba says Chinese investors think Zambians are content with little things because they have seen how easily corruptible government officials and politicians are. And Simumba has observed that Chinese nationals living in Zambia have tremendously benefited from the country’s resource more than the citizens. Simumba was reacting to remarks by Chinese owner of Wonderful Group and Marco Polo Tiles, Yaochi Huang, who said Zambians were content with little things and were not ambitious. He told News Diggers in an interview that it was not true that Zambians...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.