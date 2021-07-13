UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema addresses journalists shortly after filing in of the presidential paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 –

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says the PF will try to rig elections, but will fail, adding that ruling party officials want to stay in office against the people’s will because they survive on politics. And Hichilema says the UPND will declare the COVID-19 pandemic a national disaster once elected into power. Speaking during a press briefing, Monday, Hichilema wondered what was left for President Lungu to do in office. “Real change on the other side will end violence, community violence, political violence, which has now become normal. How can violence...