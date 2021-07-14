SPECIAL Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe has questioned the benefits of declaring the COVID-19 pandemic a national disaster. Commenting on Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks that when elected he would declare COVID-19 a national disaster to ensure prudent use of the COVID-19 resources, Chipampe said in an interview that COVID-19 resources were already being prudently used. He added that Hichilema’s advice could be considered if it would benefit the country, but would be “trashed” if it was usual politics, “Let me ask you, what are the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.