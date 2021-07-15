Kelvin Bwalya Fube speaks at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND Alliance member Kelvin Fube Bwalya says President Edgar Lungu is not humble, further stating that part of his humility is a phase of acting. And Bwalya says working in PF requires bootlicking, which is why he could not continue working under President Lungu’s leadership. Meanwhile, Bwalya has described the debt swap policy as a scam to try to lure civil servants to vote for the PF. Speaking when he featured on a special programme on Phoenix FM, Wednesday, Bwalya said the humble impression being portrayed by President Lungu would...