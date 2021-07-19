UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema addresses journalists shortly after filing in of the presidential paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 –

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) must ensure that foreigners are not allowed to vote in the upcoming election. And Hichilema says the UPND Alliance is geared for the August election. Commenting on the News Diggers! investigation that revealed that close to 20,000 Malawians had registered to vote in the upcoming election, Hichilema who was on Hot FM “Breakfast Show” said foreigners should not be allowed to decide who should lead Zambia. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia must conduct free and fair elections and that...