Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and Osisa, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Attorney General Musa Mwenye says it is sad that political leaders have continued to abet corruption and looting in the country. Commenting on the Financial Intelligence Centre Report which had revealed that corruption transactions had increased from K332 million in 2019 to K2.2 billion in 2020, Mwenye said in an interview that it was unfortunate that calls to stop corruption were falling on deaf ears. “It is heart-rending to see that our cries to stop the stealing of national resources are falling on deaf ears. Our leaders have continued...