Energy Regulation Board (ERB) Chairperson Jane Kabwela says the Electricity Cost of Service Study would only be completed by the end of 2021. And Kabwela says the Board suspended the issuance of construction licenses for filling stations in Lusaka for the next six months to decongest the area. Meanwhile, Kabwela has described the recent strike by tanker drivers who demanded better working conditions, as inappropriate as it inconvenienced consumers countrywide. Speaking when she featured on ZNBC’s Sunday interview, Kabwela said when the Electricity Cost of Service Study is completed, ERB...



