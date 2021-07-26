ZESCO Limited senior corporate affairs manager Dr John Kunda says Zambians should be proud of the “insane” developments in power generation that the country has done. And Dr Kunda says power outages that some customers are experiencing are a result of maintenance works. Speaking on Hot FM’s Breakfast Show, Thursday, Dr Kunda said Zesco had done what no other country had done in terms of investment in power generation. “I am very grateful that the President is going to grace the occasion to fire the first 150 megawatts at Kafue...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.