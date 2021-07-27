MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama says the country has recorded 245 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours. And Dr Malama says the lowest compliance rates were observed in Lusaka, which also had the highest proportion of premises closed. In a statement, Monday, Dr Malama said the cumulative number of cases stood at 192,316. “In the last 24 hours, 245 new confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 3,129 tests (8 percent positivity). The low testing levels are being addressed and we hope to see...



