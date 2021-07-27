PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says he has been able to see flyover bridges under the PF leadership which he only saw in Dubai and China. And Mwila says UPND cannot win the elections because the party only has one stronghold whereas PF has nine. Speaking to party officials in Mandevu, Monday, Mwila said the PF had worked on roads, and further urged party members to talk about the development that the PF had done in the country. “Ifwe slogan yesu ku sonta, fyonse tule chita ku sonta (Our slogan...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.