MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama has noted that daily new COVID-19 cases and deaths have dropped significantly. And Dr Malama says the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 708 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths. Meanwhile, the government of Brazil says it has officially completed its initiative to provide humanitarian aid of US$100,000 in favour of the Zambian government. Speaking during a press briefing, Thursday, Dr Malama added that the test positivity had also dropped. “We continue to record an encouraging reduction in our test positivity,...
