MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama says the private sector has not been authorised to charge for the administration of any type of vaccine. And Dr Malama says 19 premises have been closed in the last 24 hours. In a statement, Sunday, Dr Malama said 17 new COVID-19 related deaths occurred in the past 24 hours. “In the last 24 hours, we administered 588 Dose 1 and 557 Dose 2 AstraZeneca vaccinations as well as 4,024 doses of Johnson and Johnson. The cumulative number of...



