UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda says his party is confident of winning the polls because it has a verifiable and authentic database of 4.7 million dedicated voters. And Imenda says additionally, there’s evidence that a significant number of undecided voters have decided to vote for Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND. In a statement, Tuesday, Imenda said UPND was ready and well equipped with the necessary expertise to emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections. “After a long and arduous journey from the last election that took place in 2016, we...



